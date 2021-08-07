 
Sat Aug 07, 2021
August 7, 2021

Ex-commentator Parvez passes away

August 7, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Former cricket commentator and former cricketer from Army/Rawalpindi Brig (r) Parvez Asghar Mian passed away on Friday morning.

Parvez Asghar was later laid to rest here at Army Graveyard.

The deceased was younger brother of Saleem Asghar Mian, who is chairman of the Northern Cricket Association.

