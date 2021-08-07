Match officials for KPL announced

LAHORE: Eleven umpires, including Aleem Dar from ICC’s elite panel, have been appointed for the first edition of Kashmir Premier League.

The other umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqub, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza from ICC’s International panel and Faisal Afridi, Ghaffar Kazimi and Imtiaz Iqbal from the elite panel of PCB.

Ahmad Shahab, Majid Hussain and Mohammad Sajid from the supplementary panel of the PCB will also serve as umpires in the tournament.

Two Pakistani match referees, Ali Naqvi and Mohammad Javed, from the International panel of ICC, head the playing control team of the tournament.

The other referees are Iftikhar Ahmad and Ahmar Saeed. Asif Yaqub and Ahsan Raza will be the on field umpires in the first game of the tournament, with Rashid Riaz and Ahmad Shahab being the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee of the first game of KPL 2021.