PESHAWAR: Dr Rashid Javed passed away here after a brief illness.
His funeral prayer was offered in Askari Colony 5, Shaheen Camp, Peshawar Cantt, and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was a retired major of the Pakistan Army and was serving at the MMC Hospital.
He is survived by a widow and three sons — Engr. Usman Rashid, Rahim Rashid and Engr. Junaid Rashid.
The deceased was the elder brother of Eng Asif, PTCL Islamabad and Muhammad Tahir of the ZRK Group and brother-in-law of Fawad Ismail, Railway Booking Agency Peshawar.
Rasm-e-qul will be offered today (Saturday) after the Asar prayers at the family residence located at Askari Colony 5.