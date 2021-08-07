Seminar arranged to enhance capacity of investigation officers

Islamabad : Islamabad police has been striving hard to enhance the capacity of its personnel through different programmes including lectures and seminars.

Continuing this spirit, Islamabad police on the directions of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman organized a seminar in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization at the Police Lines Headquarters here in which special lectures were arranged for 20 investigation officers of the police. Experts from the NGO delivered lectures on and share their views with the investigators, according to the police officials.

They believed that such lectures would help the officials perform their duty in a more efficient manner. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Dr. Naveed Atif, Commissioner Pakistan Information Commission Fawad Malik, Principal Police Training School Tahir Khan and other officers were among those present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Information Commission Fawad Malik appreciated the role of Islamabad police in bringing betterment in the police affairs.