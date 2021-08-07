Iesco’s drive against power pilferers

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that besides ensuring continuity of power supply prompt action against power theft is also the company’s top priority.

Talking to ‘The News’ here Friday, he said that during August-2021 our power detection teams caught 384 suspicious electricity connections throughout Iesco region.

“Around 370 meters were found to be slow, direct power supply was taken from 13 meters and in one meter a hole was found in its body. On account of slow meters and power theft-related users, Iesco charged 0.22 million units on such connections and a fine of 4.28 million has been imposed on the power pilferes and for legal proceeding applications have also been submitted in local police stations,” he added.

IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations' efforts and said that this campaign will continue until the last power thief is caught.

He requested electricity consumers to be a part of the national campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-9252933-6 or helpline number 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity or providing assistance. He directed field formations that all actions must be justified and without and discrimination.