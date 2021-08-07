Stray dogs pose threat to residents

Rawalpindi : The rising number of free-roaming stray dogs has become a matter of grave concern for the residents of Satellite Town who feel threatened while walking on streets especially in the evening time.

Sajid Ali, a resident of F-Block, said “Many people visit park in front of Millia Islamia School. But there are always stray dogs moving around the garbage bins placed near the park.”

“It is really dangerous especially in the evening to visit this park because stray dogs sit in the dark near the boundary wall of the park,” he said.

He said that the relevant authorities must come up with a plan to get rid of the stray dogs that can attack the visitors and even pose threat to their lives.

The packs of stray dogs lurk on the streets of Satellite Town, howl nightly and attack people. Their overpopulation has resulted in streets full of canine gangs, chasing cars and motorcycles and attacking pedestrians.

Nadeem Abbasi, another resident, said the stray dogs usually survive on mounds of garbage and if it is kept in bins and cleaned regularly then there can be a lesser number of stray dogs in the area.

“The stray dogs are dangerous not only because of their teeth but also because they help ticks and other parasites thrive,” he said.

Nighat Yasmeen, a visitor at the park, said “It is right of the people to walk on the streets without fear of being attacked by stray dogs. When we come to the park then we feel more scared of dog bites than anything else.”