Pakistan, Maldives to extend trade

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Pak-Maldives Business Council organised a joint virtual event in collaboration with State Trading Organization (STO) of Maldives.

The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) along with the High Commission of Pakistan in Male, Maldives. The objective of the event was to highlight the untapped trade opportunities for Pakistani exporters by connecting them with Maldives importers.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo said that FPCCI could play an active role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements. He highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food items, among others.

Maggo said FPCCI was ready to host a trade delegation from Maldives to Pakistan in order to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for the Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the most out of the potential business and trade opportunities.

Acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan Ali Rilwan also shared his remarks and encouraged both sides to work together to explore business opportunities.