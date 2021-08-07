Senate body irked over minster’s no-show at meetings

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday directed Federal Minister of Planning Asad Umar to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

The meeting of the committee was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

Mandviwala said the federal minister for planning had not shown up for any standing committee meeting to date.

Planning ministry high-ups briefed the committee on PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) and informed the members the ministry had allocated development funds for education, health, energy, water, and other sectors across the country.

The highest forum for PSDP approval is the National Economic Council.

During the meeting, affectees of Mohmand Dam detailed the Senate body on their problems.

Senator Behrmand Khan Tangi informed the committee Mohmand Dam was being built on the land of Atmankhel nation.

Tangi said the DC (Deputy Commissioner) had fixed a rate of Rs1.5 lakh for four kanals of land which was unacceptable. He said not even a single youth from the tribe had been given a job. In his response, DC Mohmand said negotiations were still underway regarding land and rate.

Tangi further said Atmankhel tribe had not reached an agreement with WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) as yet. Atmankhel tribe representatives told the committee they were in favour of this dam, but they had not been given any compensation. Senator Mandviwalla directed the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Planning and District Administration to resolve the Mohmand Dam land dispute, adding, if the issue was not resolved, a sub-committee should be formed under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayat.

The chairman of the committee said if WAPDA continued to drag feet on this issue, the committee would issue instructions on it. Mohmand Dam is a federal project in which the federal government has the power to decide.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Planning informed the committee significant progress had been made on CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects with the establishment of CPEC Authority.

He said Prime Minister had given clear instructions that PC-1 of the projects should be submitted before March 31. The PC-1 and 2 can be submitted online digitally to the Ministry of Planning. The PC-1 will not be accepted on paper.

The committee was informed that first CDWP (Central Development Working Party) meeting for this fiscal year was scheduled for August 9.

The chairman said the parliament’s budgetary suggestions put forth during the debate on finance bill were mostly ignored.

“We will raise the issue regarding non-inclusion of parliamentarians’ plans in the PSDP and take up the matter in the Senate and if necessary, the law would be amended,” Mandviwala said.

National Logistics Cell, Pakistan Institute of Development Studies, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics briefed the committee in detail about the working procedures, budget, number of employees, and functions of the organisation.

The report on the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee during 2018-2021 had been postponed till the next meeting.