Spike in LPG, petrol prices raises SPI 0.12 percent

KARACHI: Weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) increased 0.12 percent week-on-week, and went up 12.40 percent year-on-year during the 7-day period ended August 5, 2021, data showed on Friday.

Inflation report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that out of all five expenditure groups, the first two registered decline, while the remaining three faced increase in WoW SPI. However, on YoY basis, the first quintile with the lowest spending capacity suffered the most.

The increase was mainly on account of higher prices of garlic (4.19 percent), LPG (3.67 percent) and petrol (1.44 percent) with joint impact of (0.18 percent) into the overall SPI.

Price of LPG cylinder climbed 3.67 percent or Rs72.28 to Rs2,041.33 during the week under review, from Rs1,969.05 in the previous week. From last year, the price of the poor man’s fuel has increase 57.98 percent, showing a difference of Rs749.24 during the same period in 2020. The weight of the commodity in the combined income group stands at 1.437 percent.

Similarly, petrol price has jumped to Rs120.76 during the week, from Rs104.92 during the same week last year.

For those spending up to Rs17,732, SPI was up 15.79 percent YoY and down 0.10 percent WoW. It went down from 162.73 points in last week to 162.57 points during the week under review.

SPI for the consumption group spending Rs17,732-22,888 was down 0.05 percent WoW and up 12.39 percent YoY.

Those spending from Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 faced an increase of 0.03, 0.09, and 0.20 percent, respectively.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 150.88 points against 150.7 points registered in the previous week.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week, prices of 17 items increased, 11 decreased, while prices of 23 items remained unchanged.

Items, which recorded decrease in average prices, included tomato (18 percent), bananas (8.13 percent), chicken (3.86 percent), eggs (3.53 percent), pulse moong (2.11 percent), onions (1.37 percent), potatoes (0.37 percent), pulse mash (0.24 percent), rice IRRI (0.16 percent), wheat flour bag (0.10 percent), and sugar (0.05 percent).