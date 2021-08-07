Gold rates drop Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs110,200 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs85 to Rs94,479.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,799 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the gold rate in the Dubai market.