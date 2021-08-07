The battle of reforms

LAHORE: The economic crisis seems to have subsided to an extent, but the fears expressed by businesses persist.

Despite efforts by this government to document the economic activities, a bulk remains undocumented.

Trade and industry is averse to reforms because these bring in transparency. However, transparency is not welcome for those who continue as part of the non-documented section of the economy.

Such entities continue to search for avenues to evade as much taxes as possible by under-reporting production or economic activities or through massive under-invoicing.

Majority of the documented businesses are operating translucently, meaning they are partly transparent and partly opaque.

This is the reason that bulk of income tax is collected from around 100 corporate entities that also include banks and public sector enterprises and of course the employees whose tax is deducted at the time of disbursement of their monthly salaries.

Reforming the economy would always remain a problem if we continue with half-baked efforts towards documentation. Majority of the businesses would continue to under-report their economic activities if others are allowed to operate outside the tax net.

We are operating in a vicious circle. Small or medium sized manufacturers fear annihilation from non-documented manufacturers, importers that under-invoice products and smugglers.

Regulators and the economic planners have to address the concerns of all businessmen. The big corporate entities produce products or provide services that the non-documented sector cannot provide.

They operate somewhat smoothly. They are only worried about the corrupt practices that have penetrated the entire economic and administrative system. They have factored in the cost of corruption in their products or services.

Economic cost of overall corruption is much higher than the revenues we officially collect. Most of this corrupt money goes to the unethical business operators, but a sizable amount is captured by the bureaucracy as well.

If we remove under-invoicing from imports, we could collect at least three times more revenue than what we collect now (under-invoicing ranges from 90 percent of the value of imports to 30 percent).

Bureaucracy plays cleverly in this regard. They reduce the import duty to curb smuggling and under-invoicing.

But even after bringing down the import duty to zero, under-invoicing continues unabated. Import duties are not the only issue.

There is a flat sales tax rate of 17 percent on duty paid value of the imports. Even if the import duty is zero, the importer saves bulk

of the sales tax through massive under-invoicing.

Smugglers also get advantage of 17 percent sales tax avoidance. The bus or truck tyres are relentlessly being smuggled providing smugglers an advantage of around Rs3,000 per piece over legal imports or domestically produced truck tyres.

Unethical elements would continue to find loopholes in the system until there is strict adherence to rules and regulation and not a single person has the discretion to bypass the rules. Until a transparent system based on best international practices is implemented, the government for the time being should fix a lump sum incorporating the amount of clearance of each product based on the rate of the best same product in the world.

Imported goods without proper import documents should be confiscated from retail and wholesale outlets and destroyed straight away. Only this would curb smuggling.

Urgent reforms are needed in the bureaucracy. The lifestyle of each bureaucrat should be in line with his/her official income.

As far as the bureaucrats are in government service, they should be forbidden to supplement their incomes for so-called family or inherited income. If they want to indulge in luxury they should leave the government job and enjoy family affluence.

Their children should go to government schools only. Private schools should be forbidden for them.

This would increase the standard of state-owned schools. Government servants should be asked to get themselves and their families treated in government clinics and hospitals to improve their operations.

We have examples of armed forces schools and hospitals in this regard where everyone from lowest ranker to general are treated better than in best private hospitals, while the standard of teaching at army schools is so high that influential civilians use their influence to get their children admitted in army public schools.

We cannot let the bureaucrats operate without fear of accountability. If they are forced to operate within their salaries, the number of cars would reduce by 90 percent.

We will remain a poor country until we ensure 100 percent rule of law and a sober bureaucracy that serves people instead of ruling them.