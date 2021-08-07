OGRA again notifies RLNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday again announced the provisional RLNG price for the month of August.

The regulator raised the provisional price of RLNG for SNGPL customers by $0.3015 per MMBtu or 2.33 percent, and rates for SSGC customers by $0.3163 per MMBtu or 2.5 percent.

It is to be noted that the start of this month, OGRA has notified the RLNG prices, but after heavy criticism on Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for purchasing expensive LNG at $20 per MMBtu, it canceled its purchase.

Resultantly, OGRA had to withdraw the notified prices of RLNG for August.

PSO stated in a Friday tweet that it opened a retender for the purchase of LNG for the delivery period of August 29-30, 2021 after canceling the previous offer on July 27, 2021, owing to high rates. The winning bid was $15.9271 per MMBtu, which is quite competitive with current market rates.

The PSO also claims to have saved the government Rs2.1 billion.

Following the hike, the price of RLNG for SNGPL clients increased from $12.9160 per MMBtu in July to 13.2175 per MMBtu in August. The price of LNG for SSGC customers has also risen from the prior month of July. In August, the price of RLNG rose from $12.6386 per MMBtu in July to $12.9549 per MMBtu.

The government imported 12 cargos of LNG, six from PSO and six from Pakistan LNG Ltd on a spot basis (PLL).

In July, the regulator raised the price of LNG for both gas firms’ customers, raising rates by $2.5834 per MMBtu for SNGPL customers and $2.5899 per MMBtu for SSGC customers.

Earlier, OGRA withdrew the notification of increasing LNG prices after PSO informed that it had scrapped the highest LNG bid of over $20 per mmbtu. Prior to it, OGRA had allowed gas utilities to increase the price of LNG up to 5.59 percent for the month of August 2021.