SECP registers 1,949 new companies in July 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday said it had registered 1,949 new companies in July 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 147,842.

Around 99 percent companies registered online, 43 percent of the companies were registered same day while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The July incorporation consist of 66 percent private limited companies, 31 percent single member companies and three percent public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated for the month is amounted to Rs2.7 billion.

In June 2021, despite the challenges of Covid-19, the SECP witnessed 63 percent growth in registration of new companies. It registered 2,504 new companies, compared to June 2020.

The construction & real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 313, trading with 279. It was followed by the IT sector with 243, services with 178 and ecommerce with 117.

Less than 100 companies were registered by food & beverages with 76, education with 63, textile with 57, corporate agricultural farming with 56, pharmaceutical with 52, engineering with 51, tourism with 40, healthcare with 39, mining & quarrying with 38, transport and, market & development with 27 each, logging, and power generation with 24 each, auto & allied, and fuel & energy with 23 each, chemical, and communications with 21 each, cables & electric goods with 18, broadcasting & telecasting, and cosmetics & toiletries with 14 each, paper & board, and steel & allied with 13 each. Around 85 companies were registered in other sectors. Foreign investment has been reported in 47 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Bermuda, China Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Korea South, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, UK, and the US.

The highest numbers of companies, 645 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 634 and 294 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 120, 96, 75, 57, 22, and 06 companies respectively.