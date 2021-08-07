7.5pc WH tax on non-filers’ utility bills of over Rs25,000

Karachi: K-Electric on Friday said a 7.5 percent withholding tax on electricity bills of over Rs25,000 of non-tax filers residential consumers is effective from July 1.

The tax, applicable across Pakistan including K-Electric’s serviced territory, is in in line with an announcement made in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The withholding tax is only applicable on individuals showing as non-filers on the taxpayers list maintained by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“Residential consumers will be subject to a 7.5 percent withholding tax if their electricity bill is Rs25,000 or more for any month in the fiscal year,” the utility said in a statement.

Industrial and commercial consumers with a monthly bill between Rs500 and Rs20,000 will be subject to a withholding tax of 10 percent of the amount.

For bills exceeding Rs20,000, commercial consumers will have to pay 12 percent of the total amount with an additional fixed charge of Rs1,950, whereas industrial consumers will have to pay 5 percent of the total amount with the same fixed charges.

“The current changes have been applied by the government on consumers of all distribution companies across Pakistan including those in Karachi and its adjoining areas,” KE spokesperson said in a statement.

“We urge our customers to ensure that they are included in the FBR’s active taxpayer’s list in order to claim this withholding tax in their annual returns.”