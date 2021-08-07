JS Bank, THFL to collaborate

KARACHI: JS Bank has partnered with Trellis Housing Finance Limited (THFL) to reshape the housing finance industry in Pakistan, a statement said.

This collaboration would allow THFL to extend its digital mortgage origination services under GharHo product suite to JS Bank for building a sustainable affordable housing finance portfolio.

The agreement was signed by JS Bank Chief Product and Marketing Officer Atif Salim Malik and THFL CEO and Co-Founder Jamshed H Meherhomji. Also present on location were Head of Secured Lending Fahad Siddiqui, Distribution Head Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, and Product Head for Home & Solar Financing Irfan Umar, along with other representatives from JS Bank. THFL Head of Product Zaid Naveed was also present at the signing ceremony.

JS Bank’s Malik said, “This partnership with Trellis Housing Limited will enable us to offer innovative housing finance solutions for all client segments. These strategic partnerships demonstrate our focus and ambitions to build and maintain a diversified housing finance portfolio.”

Meherhomji said, “I am pleased to be partnering with JS Bank, using collaborative business partnerships to achieve a common goal of financial inclusion and home ownership through affordable housing finance.”

Committed to its role as a catalyst towards Pakistan's progress and prosperity, the bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital solutions for customers in the years to come.