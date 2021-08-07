Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee reversed previous gains to end lower on Friday as an uptick in dollar demand from importers offset inflows, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 163.45 per dollar, 0.13 percent weaker than Thursday’s close of 163.23 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

“Importers buying dollars to settle their payments weighed on the currency. The rising trend in the global commodity prices also affected the market sentiment,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“The supplies were not adequate to meet the demand in the market. We expect the rupee to trade in a range-bound manner over the next week.”

Dealers rule out any sharp depreciation in the currency in days ahead. Inflows from remittances, exports and Roshan Digital Account are expected to keep the rupee stable.

Pakistan has received $1.87 billion from overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account at the end of July.

Around $2.8 billion inflows from the International Monetary Funds are also expected under its new global special drawing rights allocation. The country’s exports rose 17.3 percent to $2.35 billion in July from $2 billion a year ago.

In the open market, the rupee ended a little stronger at 163.70 to the dollar, compared with 163.80 in the previous session.