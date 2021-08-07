College teachers to help expedite Covid-19 vaccination process

On instructions from the Sindh government, the teachers and other staffers of the college education department (CED) will perform duties to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination process across the province.

According to the notification issued by the department on Thursday, the teachers will be deployed in the field to check who has been vaccinated and who is not, and they will visit door to door to collect data.

“Keeping in view the shortage of the staff due to the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been directed by the higher authorities that the staff of the college education department be deployed to expedite the vaccination process.

“Therefore, it is directed that field officers and principals of the college education department coordinate with the respective district administration in the important national cause.” The notification, issued by CED secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, has been circulated in all college directorates, colleges, and commissioners' offices.