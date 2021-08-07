ATC acquits Zulfiqar Mirza in murder attempt case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and 26 others in a case pertaining to an attempt of murdering a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker during an attack on his shop in Badin six years ago.

The ATC-I judge allowed the acquittal plea moved by the accused. He observed that the prosecution lacked evidence and even its own witnesses failed to testify in its favour. Mirza and his associates were charged with attempting to kill PPP worker Imtiaz Ali, attacking his shop and looting Rs3.7 million from it in Badin in May 2015.

More than half of the witnesses produced by the prosecution said the accounts of the events had lapsed from their mind. Even the complainant, Ali, said he did not exactly remember what happened then.

On April 12, the same court had exonerated Mirza from a similar case registered on the complaint of a police inspector who had alleged that the accused with his armed associates had attacked a police station, assaulted officers and broke furniture.

The cases were registered following violence which erupted in Badin after police refused to register Mirza’s FIR against former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and others for acting against him and his followers in the district after he had left the PPP.

Others acquitted in the case of murder attempt included Malik Akhtar Awan, Muhammad Khan, Nawaz Ali Jatoi, Muhammad Hashim, Khuda Bux Sheedi, Peeru Shahani, Nadeem Mughal, Abdullah Mallah, Muhammad Essa Mallah, Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Khan, alias Abu, Riaz Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Vakio Khaskheli, Mohib Ali Shahani, Faiz Cheema, Wahid Chandio, Haji Pannah Mallah, Asghar Gujjar, Manzoor, Muhammad Fida Hussain Soomro, Sharaf Khoso, Haji Mukhtar Ali, Mashooq Shah and Peer Abdullah. The court has already declared Maqbool Sheikh and 50 to 60 unidentified suspects as proclaimed offenders and kept the case against them on dormant file till their arrest or surrender, as the investigation officer has declared them untraceable.