Russian delegates visit livestock dept

LAHORE:A delegation of Russian Research Institute visited the Livestock Department on the invitation of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk.

The delegation was led by Dr Alexander Kononov, deputy director, research and development. The delegation visited the Provincial Laboratory for Evaluation and the Civil Secretariat. The main purpose of the Russian delegation's visit was to review the strategy and performance of measles prevention and control. The delegation also reviewed the factors such as use, efficacy and identification of foot-and-mouth germs in the Arya vaccine.