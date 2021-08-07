Two invigilators removed over negligence

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Friday removed two invigilators from duty with immediate effect for negligence in their duties during Matric annual examination 2021. Invigilators Asif Iqbal and Ghulam Abbas PST were removed from duties. Paper of physics was held at 867 centres in the jurisdiction of BISE Lahore. BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and Chairman Squad member Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil visited various centres.