Train accident victims’ heirs get cheques

LAHORE:The distribution of compensatory cheques has started among the heirs of Millat and Sir Syed Express June 7 train accident victims (deceased and injured) here on Friday.

According to the details, Postal Life Insurance initially issued six cheques for the families of the deceased and injured passengers of Millat and Sir Syed Express train accident between Daharki and Reti. These cheques have been handed over to the Chief Commercial Manager, Pakistan Railways.

The families of the deceased Tahira Khatoon, Zubia Qureshi, Shahzad Ahmad, Zafar Iqbal and Hazooran Tanveer will be given cheques of Rs 1.5 million each while the injured passenger Azra Bibi will be given cheque of Rs 50,000. Moreover, 21 more cases have been confirmed by the Chief Medical Officer and forwarded to Postal Life Insurance for the preparation of cheques. It is to be noted that as the details are being collected by Pakistan Railways, they are being sent to Postal Life Insurance so that the remaining cheques could be prepared accordingly.