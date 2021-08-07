JUP-N observes protest day against India

LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) observed Friday as countrywide protest day against Indian occupation of Kashmir and the worst lockdown and military crackdown on unarmed civilians in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Kashmir.

JUP leaders held protest demonstrations while ulema and preachers in their sermons strongly condemned Indian annexation of Kashmir, its oppression and barbarism on Kashmiri people. Addressing workers, they said in response to Indian illegal actions, Pakistan had the right to take military action without accepting the status of the Line of Control. JUP Secretary General Syed Muhammad Safdar Shah, addressing a protest meeting at Jamia Muhammadia at Gulberg, said “Pakistani nation has shown a lot of patience and now we will not tolerate any more oppression and barbarism against our brothers and sisters.”

Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur said entire Pakistani nation was under attack after Indian aggressive action of annexing Kashmir by changing its special constitutional status. He said every citizen of Pakistan was ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of kashmiris. He lamented that world community and western democratic nations had become deaf and dumb over Indian aggression against unarmed Muslim population.

He said the so-called champions of human rights and democracy had closed their eyes on the oppression of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine and Burma. Prof Dr Javed Awan said Pakistan was left with no option but to commit military action across the LoC. He said the United Nations had badly failed to resolve the 73-year-old Kashmir issue. Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani and others while addressing the gathering lamented that the heads of Islamic countries were also acting as silent spectators to Muslim genocide in Held Kashmir.