Five PU scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars here on Saturday.

Misbah-ul-Hassan s/o M Siddique has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled "Mirqat Al-Mafatih Lmishkat Al-Masabeeh: Methodology and Characteristics (A research-based analysis)", M Minur, s/o Khushi Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled "Discrepancies and Commonalities in the Accounts of Urdu Books on Sirah: Before the Advent of Prophethood S.A.W", Kiran Karamat, d/o Mian Karamat Ali in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled "Framing of Prominent National Political Conflicts in Pakistani Print Media: From Analysis to Public Opinion (2015-17)", M Haroon-ur-Rafique, s/o M Rafique in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled "Challenges of Implementation of Child Rights to Participation According to UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in Pakistan" and M Iqbal, s/o Rai Shabbir Ahmad in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled "Hydro-diplomacy in Kabul River Basin (2001-2014): The Conflict and Cooperation Potential of Water in Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations".

public health: University of Okara (UO) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Zakria Zakar and the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javaid Akram in a meeting discussed the opportunities and avenues of institutional collaboration to promote public health awareness in Pakistan. The UO VC Prof Dr Zakria hailed Dr Javaid’s contribution in sensitizing the people about public health issues, creating awareness on COVID-19 SOPs and motivating them to get vaccination shots in order to eradicate this disease from the society.

Dr Javaid stressed the need of developing medical journalism in Pakistan in order to educate the general public about the critical findings of the latest medical research. He argued that the public awareness about health and hygiene could only be enhanced by actively engaging media.

Dr Zakar was of the view that both the universities could actively work for health communication and awareness by engaging other stakeholders including educational institutes, media organisations, community centers and civil society.