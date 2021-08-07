PU holds workshop on peace

LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies organised a training workshop on peace and harmony in collaboration with Media Foundation 360.

Shahpara Salim, Mubasher Bukhari and other journalists were resource persons on the occasion while faculty members and students attended the workshop. Shahpara Salim, Mubasher Bukhari suggested the students to think upon the values that lead to peace and tolerance in a society. The speakers discussed how culture could help promote peace and harmony in the country. They presented the examples from the lifestyle of Lahorites in the 1960s. They said Lahore had produced famous singers and musicians of the subcontinent and had been centre of literary giants. However, they said, due to various issues, violence against women and children have shaken society. They said that extremist attitudes needed to be addressed for the welfare of Pakistan.

They said media should have played its positive role in discouraging the attitude of anarchy and intolerance. The speakers discussed the root cause of extremist behaviuors, i.e. lack of quality communication of individuals with their family members, peers, teachers and supervisors in social and educational settings. They advised the students to start conversations at university with the spirit of tolerating others’ viewpoint to promote harmony.

MA/MSc exams: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last for submission of admission forms and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. According to details, last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is August 20, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from August 21 to 27, 2021. The details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Training workshop on property rights: A training workshop on property rights was organised at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Friday. The representatives of a publishing company gave a detailed briefing on the Copyright Act. The training workshop was attended by 90 inspectors, including DSP Legal Nazia Iqbal and 50 sub-inspectors.