LAHORE:A blood donation camp for thalassemia patients was organised at National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura, in collaboration with Sundas Foundation, Lahore.
A large number of Motorway Police officers donated blood for thalassemia patients. Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that thalassemia was a dangerous disease and donation of blood for the patients suffering from was a great service to humanity. DIG Mehboob Aslam said the Motorway Police would help Sundas Foundation in blood collection from all across country.
He said that complete data about NH&MP officers would be provided to Sundas Foundation for making the blood collection process easy. Director Sundas Foundation Maj Tariq said that by frequently arranging blood camps, the NH&MP had tied itself with very sensitive bond of love for humanity. Appreciating the role of NH&MP, Director Sundas Foundation said that the Motorway Police enjoyed a very positive image as a public-friendly force. At the end of the ceremony, souvenirs and gifts were distributed among doctors, who participated in the blood donation camp.