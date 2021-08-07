Emergency cover plan for Muharram processions reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has reviewed the arrangements for providing emergency cover to the mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Harram in all districts of the province.

He directed all the districts emergency officers (DEOs) to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on the Muharram 9 and 10, and provide emergency cover to all major processions while strictly observing corona emergency response protocols.

He said the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Rescue Headquarters would be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support. He expressed these views while chairing a video link meeting of DEOs and the senior officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Friday.

Earlier, Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the PESD DG that all districts had discussed the strategy for implementation of contingency plans with the deputy commissioners and key focal persons of Shia sect for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency Board meetings.

According to the plans, over 11,000 rescuers will perform their duties on Muharram 9 and 10 and will provide cover to over 2,799 processions and other events. There would 900 motorbike rescuers, 750 ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialised vehicles from Muharram 1 and 10 in all districts to provided emergency cover across Punjab.

In Lahore, 900 rescuers would be deployed on 50 ambulances and 300 motorbikes to provide emergency cover to the processions and majalis. The special rescue teams will be deputed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli and other sensitive places in the provincial metropolis. Furthermore, additional rescue teams will also remain on stand-by position.

According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide mourners with immediate medical treatment.

Peace caravan: Central Executive Peace Committee and the Lahore police will take out “Peace Caravan on Bus” in the City from 5th of Muharram until Youm-e-Aashur to express solidarity and unity.

This was decided in the fifth consecutive coordination meeting of the members of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees Lahore held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here Friday. All the members of Cantt Division Peace Committee as well as Central Executive Peace Committee, organisers and licence holders of majalis and mourning processions attended the meeting.

CCPO said that all the stakeholders should strictly follow the SOPs to ensure security of the majalis and processions. He also presided over a meeting of operations and investigation wing and reviewed the operational and logistic arrangements being made at divisional level to ensure foolproof security of majalis and processions.