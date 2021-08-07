Robber killed, constable injured in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A robber was killed while a constable was injured during a police encounter in the Raiwind City police limits on Friday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured constable to hospital for treatment. According to detail, Raja Jang police was chasing a history sheeter near Muhammadi Chowk, Raiwind. In the meantime, a robber opened firing on the police party who also retaliated in the same fashion.

As a result, a robber sitting in car identified as Ali Izzat was killed while a constable received bullet injuries. A woman was also sitting with the killed robber who has been taken into custody by Kasur police. Further investigation is underway.

EX-COP SACRIFICES HIS LIFE: A retired sub-inspector sacrificed his life while saving a child from the train in the Ravi Road police limits on Friday. Police have removed the body to morgue. Police officers paid tribute to the deceased cop identified as M Siddique. Later, the body of retired sub-inspector was handed over to his family after completing legal formalities for burial in Sheikhupura.

ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted after receiving electric shock from a live wire in the Misri Shah Police limits on Friday. Police handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as Fazal Hussain. The victim was passing through the street when he accidentally placed his feet on a live wire fell on ground. As a result, he received severe shocks and died on the spot.

BODY RECOVERED: The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from canal in the Mughalpura police limits on Friday.

Police have removed the body to morgue. The people taking bath in the canal spotted the body and informed the police. Police said the victim was subjected to torture and later his body was thrown in the canal. Police have registered a case against unknown suspects under murder charges. Further investigation is underway.

Man killed: A young man was shot dead reportedly by his relatives over petty issue in the Shahdara Town police limits on Friday.

Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Haroon Masih. Police said the victim was killed over personal enmity allegedly by his relatives. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. The accused persons fled from the scene while further investigation is underway.

FUNERAL: The funeral prayer of Inspector Malik Raheel Amjad was offered in Miani Sahib Graveyard on Friday. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Civil Lines, police officials and crime reporters attended the funeral. The officers paid tribute to the deceased cop over his services in the police department.