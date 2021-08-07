Two more confirmed dengue positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around two more confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare (PSH) Department Secretary Sarah Aslam said one case was reported from Lahore and the other from Kasur while at present only one patient was undergoing treatment in the province.