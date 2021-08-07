 
close
Sat Aug 07, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 7, 2021

Two more confirmed dengue positive

Lahore

 
August 7, 2021

LAHORE:Around two more confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare (PSH) Department Secretary Sarah Aslam said one case was reported from Lahore and the other from Kasur while at present only one patient was undergoing treatment in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore