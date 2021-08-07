Old woman’s 50-kanal land retrieved

LAHORE:Lahore Police on Friday retrieved 50-kanal land worth millions of rupees of an old lady Zarina Bibi from the land-grabbers.

Lahore police, on the directions of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, took prompt action against the culprits under the supervision of SP Cantt division Sayyed Aziz and handed over the retrieved land to the old lady.

According to the details, land-grabbers Dilawar and Rana Shoukat using forged and fake documents, had occupied the land of Zarina Bibi, a resident of Bhatta Chowk Cantt, few years back at Qila Jeewan Singh Lahore Cantt. Zarina Bibi as last resort had contacted the Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell established at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore and lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupants.

The committee comprising Revenue Department, LDA, Overseas Pakistani Commission, Registrar Cooperatives and Police checked all the relevant documents of ownership and when proven authentic, recommended action for restoration process in favour of Zarina Bibi.

As per directions of CCPO Lahore, Cantt Division police took immediate action and handed over the possession of land to actual owner after retrieving it from illegal land grabbers. Zarina Bibi met Commander Lahore Police in his office on Friday and expressed her gratitude for his directions to Lahore police for retrieval of her land. CCPO Lahore said Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated non-emergency Helpline 1242 have been established at CCPO office for making all out efforts for the redressal of grievances of citizens.