Corona claims 19 more lives

LAHORE:Coronavirus pandemic claimed 19 more lives, while 964 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of P&SHD here Friday, the death toll reached 11,139 and the total number of cases reached 361,458. Around 334,599 patients have recovered so far.

As per data provided by P&SHD, currently 15,720 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 294 recovered during the 24 hours. The health department conducted 20,946 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests number to 6.27 million so far. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 591,141 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres, and a total number of vaccinated people reached 18,922,725 in the province.