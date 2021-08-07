CM Usman Buzdar slams past govts for supporting land-grabbers

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the land-grabbers were officially patronised in the past; however, the incumbent government had initiated across the board action against all such squatters and state lands worth more than Rs450 billion had been retrieved.

The retrieved land was being utilised for public welfare as action was initiated against the powerful corrupt by the PTI-led government, he added.He said this during a meeting with MNA Aurangzeb Khichi, Provincial Minister Jehanzeb Khichi, MPAs Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Iftikhar Gondal, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena and others at his office.

The chief minister said past governments performed less while constantly remained boasting about their achievements. They ignored public needs while starting exhibitory projects and Pakistan was deviated from its destination due to their wrong policies, he regretted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was moving towards its destination as holistic reforms had been introduced in different sectors besides starting public welfare projects in a short period of three years, he maintained.

PFA: The chief minister said that the PTI government had introduced reforms while improving the operational capacity of Punjab Food Authority (PFA).He was distributing documents of model food stalls among the needy persons at his office. On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had started a programme to dole out model food stalls to the needy to help them to earn an honourable livelihood.

He also distributed commendation certificates among the PFA officials and appreciated that the authority had emerged as a valuable institution to provide hygienic and adulteration-free food items to the citizens.

PFA DG Rafaqat Ali briefed the CM about the departmental performance.The chief minister appreciated that PFA’s R&D section had developed its food testing kit and the scope of medical screening of people attached with food businesses would be further expanded to 10 different districts.

Similarly, milk testing labs were being established in Multan and Rawalpindi and legislation would also be made to make adulteration a non-bailable offence, he added. Two latest food laboratories would be set up in south Punjab, the chief minister affirmed.

The government had provided resources to the PFA to perform better and a special squad had been constituted to check food quality on motorways, he further said. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Food Secretary and others were also present.