Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire

BEITA, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat, 38, reached hospital in the city of Nablus "in a critical state" after receiving "a live bullet to the chest" in the nearby town of Beita, it said in a statement. Beita sees regular demonstrations against the Israeli occupation and settlement expansion, which often degenerate into clashes. An AFP reporter saw hundreds of demonstrators protesting outside the town on Friday afternoon, some throwing rocks at Israeli troops.