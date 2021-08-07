SL tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions on Friday as reports emerged of Covid patients dying while awaiting admission to overcrowded hospitals.

The government said state ceremonies and public gatherings were banned until September 1 because of the growing health crisis. Public servants had previously been asked to return to work from Monday but that order has now been revoked and bosses told to decide who should report for duty on-site.

The fresh curbs come after the number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the last week doubled from a month ago. Sri Lankan television anchor Thilakshani Maduwanthi shared images online of the state-run Colombo South hospital that showed three patients sharing a single bed.

She said two patients died in front of her and overworked staff were treating people under trees as the hospital could not cope with the influx. "What we reported about India where people died outside overcrowded hospitals a few months ago is now happening right before my eyes," she said in a widely shared Facebook post. Other posts on social media showed bodies piling up at two hospitals outside the capital.

Private gatherings have not been banned but the government has increased restrictions on attendance. Only 25 mourners will be allowed at funerals, down from 150, and weddings will be cut to 150 people from 500. Sri Lanka eased Covid restrictions last month as the government stepped up a vaccination rollout.

Just over 10 million people out of the population of 21 million have been given at least one jab, while 2.67 million had received both as of Thursday. Despite the vaccination campaign, the number of infections has more than doubled to a daily average of about 2,500, with the daily death toll above 80.

Sri Lanka has recorded 4,817 coronavirus deaths to date and almost 325,000 infections, according to official data. But experts say the true figure is much higher. The new wave comes after the government relaxed restrictions in April to allow celebrations for the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year. Regulations were tightened once more in May and eased again on July 10.

Meanwhile, Philippine capital Manila returned to lockdown on Friday as authorities sought to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals while trying to avoid crushing economic activity.

Police checkpoints across the National Capital Region, where more than 13 million people live, caused long queues as officers in camouflage uniforms inspected vehicles to ensure only essential workers were on the road. Experts warned that an explosion in Delta cases could overwhelm the health system if restrictions were not tightened in the crowded capital, which accounts for about a third of the country’s economy. The stay-at-home order announced last week was expanded on Thursday to include neighbouring Laguna province. Restrictions were also tightened in other regions where coronavirus infections have spiked.

The Philippines has detected more than 330 Delta cases in recent weeks and there are fears the strain could tear through the nation as it has in neighbouring countries. Successive lockdowns and other restrictions, including a ban on children going outdoors, have shattered the economy and left millions jobless.

There are concerns the new lockdown will deepen the misery, with government assistance limited to 4,000 pesos ($80) per household.

Only essential businesses and workers can operate for the next two weeks. Outdoor exercise is allowed, but an eight-hour nighttime curfew is in place. "I hope the government will be able to give aid so it can help cover our expenses," fish vendor Junrel Bihag told AFP, describing life during the pandemic as "really difficult".

Fears that unvaccinated people would not be allowed outside or receive government help during lockdown sent thousands flocking to vaccination sites on Thursday, forcing one location to close. The rush to get jabbed came after President Rodrigo Duterte said last week that people who do not want to be vaccinated should stay home.

A digital COVID-19 certificate with a QR code will be mandatory in Italy's restaurants and other public spaces from Friday, as the government works to curb infections. The Green Pass, will be compulsory to enter any restaurants or other closed spaces, including gyms, cinemas and theatres. Long distance travel will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

People who don't respect the rules will face heavy fines from €400 up to €1000. Only Italian students and teachers who have the pass will be allowed in schools and universities. The certificate will be available in both paper and digital formats.

"We are committed to do our best to reopen schools safely in September and for classes to be in-person. With this new law we order a compulsory Green Pass as a requirement to access schools for all staff members," Roberto Speranza, Italy's Minister of Health, said.