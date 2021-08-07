Hizbullah rocket attack on Israel draws retaliation

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hizbullah fired a volley of rockets at Israeli positions on Friday, prompting retaliatory shelling, in an escalation between the Iran-backed movement and the Jewish state.

A flare-up along the border this week has seen Israel carry out its first air strikes on Lebanese territory in seven years and Hizbullah claim a direct rocket attack on Israeli territory for the first time since 2019.

The exchanges coincide with rising tensions between Iran and Israel since a deadly attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in the Gulf of Oman last week. Following Friday morning’s exchange Israel said it did "not wish to escalate to a full war", as the United Nations peacekeeping force in the border region, UNIFIL, warned of "a very dangerous situation" and called on parties to "cease fire and maintain calm".

Hizbullah said it fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms border district. It said the attack came in response to Israeli air strikes on south Lebanon on Thursday that were the first since 2014. An AFP correspondent in south Lebanon said he heard several explosions and saw smoke rising from around the Shebaa Farms.

Israel said 19 rockets were fired, six of which hit Israeli ground. Three fell short while the others were intercepted by air defences, it said. The Israeli military released a video of multiple vapour trails in the skies, and said it was "striking the launch sources in Lebanon" but did not elaborate.

UNIFIL reported an "artillery response from Israel in the Shebaa Farms area", following the Hezbollah rocket attack. An AFP correspondent in south Lebanon reported artillery fire by Israeli forces on the Shebaa Farms and outside the town of Kfarchouba.

The Shebaa Farms district is claimed by Lebanon but the UN regards it as part of the Syrian Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1981. Israeli army spokesman, Amnon Shefler, played down the prospects of all-out war with Hizbullah.

"We believe that neither Hizbullah wants a full-out war, and we definitely do not wish to have a war," he said after Friday’s exchange. "Yet of course we are very prepared for that." He said life continued as normal on the Israeli side of the border.

Hizbullah’s deputy head, Naeem Qassem, said the group was committed to responding to any attack on Lebanon. But "we do not believe things are headed towards an escalation, though Hizbullah is prepared" if needed, he added.

In the south Lebanon district of Hasbaya, Druze villagers earlier stopped a truck carrying a multiple rocket launcher used by Hizbullah in Friday’s attack, a military source told AFP. A video widely shared on social media showed angry residents blocking the truck’s passage and accusing Hizbullah of endangering civilian lives by launching rockets from close to residential areas.

Hizbullah said the truck was stopped after the group’s attack but that the rockets were fired far from residential areas. The Lebanese army said it arrested the four people who had launched the rockets and seized the launcher after it was intercepted by villagers.

It is the first time that Hizbullah has directly claimed an attack on Israel since 2019, as tensions boil along the border following a week of tit-for-tat exchanges. The latest round of rocket fire on Friday morning came "in response to the Israeli air raids" that hit south Lebanon on Thursday, Hizbullah said in a statement.

"The Islamic Resistance shelled open territory near positions of Israeli occupation forces in the Shebaa Farms with dozens of rockets," it said. An AFP correspondent in south Lebanon said he heard several explosions and saw smoke rising from the Shebaa Farms.

The Israeli military said it was "currently striking the launch sources in Lebanon". On Thursday, Israel carried out air strikes on Lebanon for the first time in seven years in response to a previous salvo of cross-border rocket fire. It had previously Israel has warned repeatedly that it will not allow a power vacuum and a deepening economic crisis in Beirut to undermine security on its northern border.