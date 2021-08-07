Woman files complaint against NY governor

NEW YORK: A woman who says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped her breast has filed a criminal complaint against the politician, US law enforcement said on Friday, increasing the possibility he might be charged.

The woman, who has not been named but who works as an aide to Cuomo, says the three-term governor assaulted her at his executive mansion last year. Her allegation formed part of an explosive report released this week that said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 former and current state employees. Cuomo, 63, has repeatedly denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.