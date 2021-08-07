US drops plan to vacate troop bases in Germany

WASHINGTON: The US Army announced on Friday that it would retain troop sites in Germany and Belgium that had been slated for handover, saying they were needed for "growing" defense demands in the region.

The announcement underscored President Joe Biden’s reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to slash US troops in Europe and move some bases out of Germany. The army said its installations in Ansbach, Kaiserslautern, Mannheim, Pirmasens, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden in Germany and at Caserne Daumerie near Chievres in Belgium would not now be turned over to the host nations. The locations include housing, support facilities, a base for storing hundreds of armored vehicles, a warehouse location and administrative offices.