



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered for the arrest of the temple attackers and inciters in a Rahim Yar Khan village and submission of the progress report.

The court directed that the money for reconstruction, rehabilitation and restoration of the temple should be taken from the attackers. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, had taken notice of the incident after Dr Ramesh Kumar, MNA, and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, called on him and discussed the issue of the attack on the Hindu temple in village Bhong of RY Khan.

The court also admonished a police station house officer (SHO) for arresting an eight-year-old child and directed the inspector general of police (IGP), Punjab, to remove him from his post, and take disciplinary action against him.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood informed the court that the prime minister had also taken notice of the incident. The CJP observed that not a single person had been arrested since the incident occurred three days back.

“Imagine how the Hindu community will be facing this grief after demolition of their worship place. What would be the reaction of Muslims if any mosque was demolished,” the CJP questioned.

“How the performance of commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners are being checked? Who gives assignments to the provincial administration,” the CJP asked. The chief secretary submitted that the provincial government was trying its best to develop religious harmony.

The chief justice recalled that the court orders were not yet fully implemented in the incident of Karak temple, which was set on fire by an angry mob. The IGP Punjab told the court that mosque, Imambargah and temple were situated side by side in the village, adding that three cases had been registered for blocking the Motorway, Imambargah and temple. Hindu Council Chairman Dr Ramesh appeared in the court and submitted that one Abdur Razak Soomro, who had incited people for the attack, was still at large and had not been arrested.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed observed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan would ensure protection of rights of all religious communities.

Meanwhile, South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal said the police had initiated legal action against the accused involved in spreading unrest and disorder in the Rahim Yar Khan incident. He said restoration work at the Hindu temple had been started and effective security provided to all sections of society.

While talking to the elders in Bhong, he said that the police officers, who were found negligent of duties regarding the temple incident, were being held accountable and restoration of law and order would be ensured by the police at any cost. He also visited Bhong Police Station and said that the Punjab Police had the support of Rangers to restore law and order. He said security would be maintained in the area till the matter was resolved.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zubair Dareshak also gave a detailed briefing to the AIGP South Punjab on law and order. The AIGP sought explanation from district police officer (DPO) RY Khan and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Sadiqabad. The SHO of Bhong Police Station has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution strongly denouncing the attack on a Hindu temple in RY Khan. The temple attack was also condemned by members in Sindh and Punjab assemblies.

The resolution in National Assembly moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also condemned the incident and issued directions to bring the culprits to justice. The resolution said that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan provide protection to the rights of non-Muslims.

“This house pledges that the Constitution of Pakistan and Islam ensure protection to non-Muslims,” the resolution said. Earlier, in his remarks, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said those behind the despicable incident have nothing to do with Islam and humanity. He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by the Hindu community in this hour of grief and sorrow. He said the non-Muslims enjoy equal rights in Pakistan but regretted that the minorities in India are not safe from the Modi government’s oppression.

“Our government, Supreme Court and Ulema are one for protection of rights and lives of non-Muslims but on the other hand the Indian government and their Supreme Court support Hindu extremists,” he said.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the attack on the temple and directed the Punjab IGP to not only arrest the culprits but also look into the police negligence in this matter. She said an FIR has been registered and the suspects are being arrested. She said the prime minister has also assured that the temple would be restored at the government expense, asking the opposition members not to do politics on such matters.

Earlier, the members belonging to different parties denounced the attack on the Hindu temple. The non-Muslim parliamentarians, including Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Jai Parkash, Kasoo Mal Daas, Ramesh Lal, Sunila Ruth, Lal Chand, and others while condemning the attack demanded arrest of the people involved.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali (JI) Muhammad Jamaluddin and Salahuddin Ayubi (JUI-F) Syed Naveed Qamar (PPP), Kishwar Zahra (MQM), Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Mehnaz Akbar Aziz (PMLN) also joined the voice of non-Muslim members demanding the government to ensure protection to their lives and properties.

They said Islam and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and vision of the Quaid also provide protection to rights and lives of non-Muslims. “Such an incident should not only be condemned but we should also be ashamed of it,” they said.

They thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the tragic incident and ordered reconstruction of culprits. Lal Chand said there must be a conspiracy behind such an incident to defame the country and government in the eyes of the international community.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani of PTI while regretting the incident said the government should move a resolution on the tragic incident. He suggested that no other agenda item should be taken up as a mark of protest against the incident.

Ramesh Kumar thanked the prime minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking notice of the incident. He said that personnel of Rangers came into action to save lives and properties of the Hindu community residing in the area.

Ramesh Lal called upon the chair to seek a complete inquiry report on the incident and refer the matter to the standing committee concerned of the House. On demand of PMLN member Murtaza Javed Abbasi and as recommended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri referred problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in meeting requirements of vaccination to return to the Gulf countries to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The chair also referred another issue raised by Murtaza Abbasi regarding reported permission given for installation of 300 stone crushers in Khanpur area to the standing committee concerned.