SC commission seeks report on temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Taking immediate notice of an attack on a Hindu Mandir by a charged mob in the Bhong village of Rahim Yar Khan on August 4, the Supreme Court’s One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, headed by Dr Shoaib Suddle, has called for a report from the deputy commissioner, Rahim Yar Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, it was stated that the commission directed the Punjab government to ensure foolproof measures to secure the places of worship of all minorities as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The commission also directed the authorities to assess the damage.

As per the deputy commissioner’s report, the area of Mandir and Hindu community houses have been secured and the law and order situation is peaceful. Furthermore, the situation has been deescalated and one company of Rangers and adequate police force have been deployed at the site to ensure public safety.

The police investigation is under way and effective steps have been initiated to bring those involved in the mischief to justice.