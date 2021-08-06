Justice Faez Isa discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of the Supreme Court, was shifted to his home from Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital Islamabad on Thursday after he recovered from coronavirus.

On July 28, Justice Faez Isa and his wife tested positive for coronavirus and their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Both adopted isolation at home and were under treatment, as per doctor’s report. Later on July 31, Justice Qazi Faze Isa developed cough problem due to which he was shifted to hospital on doctor's advice in order to get adequate medical facilities.