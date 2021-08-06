NZ cricket team visiting Pakistan after nearly 18 years

LAHORE: The New Zealand Cricket team is bracing up to visit Pakistan to play three ODIs and five T-20 fixtures in September after a gap of 17 years and 10 months.

The Kiwis had last toured Pakistan to play five ODIs between November 29, 2003 and December 7 of the same year. Pakistan had won the series 5–0.

While New Zealand were captained by Chris Cairns, Pakistani team was headed by Inzamamul Haq.

Earlier, in May 2002, the New Zealanders had aborted their tour of Pakistan due to a bomb blast near the team's Karachi hotel.

The blast had killed 14 people. Within two hours of the blast, the New Zealand Cricket officials had announced in Christchurch that the team would return home immediately.

The team flew out of Karachi on the same day (May 8, 2002) at 7.25pm local time. The bomb had exploded shortly before the New Zealand team was due to board its bus to travel to the National Stadium Karachi for the first day of the second Test, the last match of the tour.

Both the teams were staying at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, which was damaged when the blast tore through a bus outside the nearby Sheraton Hotel. The explosion had left a large crater on the road.

According to newspaper reports, a man driving a car, with a bomb inside, had detonated the vehicle near the bus carrying French engineers. Apart from the suicide bomber, some 11 French naval engineers and two Pakistanis had perished in this attack. The French engineers were reportedly working with Pakistan to design an Agosta 90B-Class submarine for the Pakistani Navy. Some 40 people were wounded in this incident.

However, none of the Pakistani or Kiwi players were injured.

The tour was originally due to take place in September 2001, but was called off with the team in transit in Singapore, following the terrorist attacks in the United States. Eminent British newspaper “The Guardian” had reported: “Witnesses said a bus turned into the short drive-in front of the hotel at 8am, as it had done every day for several months, to collect the engineers. A group of Frenchmen stood waiting to board. Moments later an old Toyota car followed the bus up the drive and stopped a few metres away. The driver immediately detonated the explosives, reducing the 45-seat bus to a smoking wreck and shattering windows in the hotel and nearby buildings. In the front seat of the Toyota lay the charred remains of the bomber.”

It added: “In France President Jacques Chirac condemned the attack as "vile" and "cowardly" and immediately sent his new defence minister, Michèle Alliot-Marie, to Karachi. All French engineers have been ordered home. A number of players from the New Zealand and Pakistani cricket teams were staying at a hotel across the road and were about to leave for a Test match. None of the players was injured but the tour was immediately cancelled.” Meanwhile, Inzamamul Haq, a star Pakistani batsman of the time, had described the incident in his words: “None of the players got injured but that was a scary day.

My room was on the side where the blast took place. Thankfully, I wasn't in the room. We were just about to leave for the ground when the incident took place. Players were mostly having their breakfast. I heard something but couldn't understand what actually had transpired. All the curtains and window panes of my room were broken. I asked a guard and he told me there was a bomb blast. I was asked to go to the basement of the hotel, where I saw all the New Zealand players crying. They had never experienced something like this back home."