ECP considers new delimitations for parliamentary seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan considered the extent to which new delimitations for the National and Provincial Assemblies and the Union Councils of Islamabad for LG elections, are necessary after the publication of the final census data. In addition, the ECP reviewed the roadmap prepared by the government for the new census in the light of the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The ECP meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the final publication of census data, the 24th and 25th amendments to the Constitution and their possible impact on delimitation. The meeting was attended by members of the Election Commission, Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Measures and members of the Bureau of Statistics, besides senior officials of the Election Commission.

The Special Secretary ECP briefed the meeting that the publication of the final results of the census may change the distribution of National Assembly seats if there is a significant difference between the provisional and final figures for the 2017 census. Furthermore, as a result of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the amalgamation of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the subsequent abolition of 12 National Assembly seats will redistribute Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Assembly constituencies. This will require the change in names and numbers of all National Assembly constituencies. Besides, the addition of 16 general seats to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly will necessitate new constituencies in the province. The various units of the provinces and the federation will witness an impact in zoning due to the formation and abolition of new districts and their relocation.

The Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the meeting that the publication of the final results of the census and the new delimitation has been placed before the Cabinet to determine if In the light of Articles 51 (3) and 51 ( 5) the number of seats in the National Assembly will be changed or not. The situation, they said will become clear after its decision and the Election Commission will be informed accordingly. The ECP sought legal advice from the Secretary Ministry Law and Justice if the ECP need to wait for the new delimitations after the final results of the census, despite the fact that there was significant difference in outcome of the census after the provisional and final results. At this the Secretary Law told the Election Commission that an opinion can only be given after the Cabinet meeting.

The Secretaries Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice unanimously agreed that under Article 17 (2) of the Constitution, the Election Commission has the power to make appropriate decisions about delimitations and it will be fully assisted if it so desires.

The Member Planning from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, while presenting a comparative review of the provisional and final census data before the Election Commission, said that there was no significant difference in the figures between the two. Referring to the roadmap for the forthcoming census, the Member Pakistan Bureau of Statistics stated that December 31, 2022 had been proposed for providing the results of the next proposed census to the Election Commission.

Another meeting of the Election Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which members of the Election Commission and other senior officers besides Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Administrator Municipal Corporation Islamabad participated to discuss the seats configuration of the UCs in Islamabad for LG elections.

The Secretary informed the Election Commission that the term of the Local Government of Islamabad expired on February 14, 2021, after which the Election Commission was scheduled to hold the elections within 120 days by June 14, 2021. In this context, the ECP had sought details of constituencies from the federal government and was informed in writing that there would be 50 union councils in Islamabad. Likewise, a schedule was released on June 21, 2021. But while, the demarcation work was underway, the federal government withdrew its letter dated July 6, 2021. As a result, the demarcation process came to a standstill. The Home Secretary informed the meeting that after the final results of the census, the population in the federal capital has also increased significantly and it is proposed that each new union council will have a population of 20,000 to give proper representation to the people.