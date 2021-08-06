Attack on Hindu temple: CJ takes notice, fixes hearing for today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of an attack on a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan and fixed the matter for hearing today (Friday) with directions to the chief secretary Punjab and the IGP Punjab to appear along with a report. He also summoned Dr Ramesh Kumar, MNA and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council. Dr Ramesh Kumar called on the chief justice at the Supreme Court building on Thursday and discussed with him the attack on the Hindu temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan. The chief justice showed concern over the incident and taking cognizance of the issue fixed the matter for hearing today (Friday). Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the attack on the Hindu temple and sought a report from the commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, and the RPO, Bahawalpur. He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Hundreds of citizens of the Bhong area took to the streets to protest against the release of a non-Muslim accused of desecrating a madrasa. According to details, a few days ago, a young man namely Bhovesh belonging to a minority community had allegedly desecrated a madrasa in the Bhong area. A case was registered by the Bhong Police. The accused was released on bail on Wednesday. Hundreds of people from Bhong took to the streets in anger and the motorway was shut down, causing vehicles to line up on both sides of the road. The demonstrators attacked a Hindu temple.

To control the situation, a contingent of Rangers was called in while Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad and the district police officer reached the spot.