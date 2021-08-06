Sealing of PMLN secretariat: No evidence of corona cases in Model Town: Rana

LAHORE: PMLN has demanded that the elections held in 2018 should be declared illegal and fresh, free and fair new elections should be held in 2022.

This was demanded by PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while talking to media Thursday outside 180-H Model Town, the main secretariat of the PMLN, which was sealed by district administration and police Wednesday night in the name of smart lockdown. Azma Bukhari, Ataullah Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique and Rana Arshad were also present on the occasion.

He said the siege of Sharif family houses in the name of smart lockdown was reprehensible. Residents and employees of all the houses in the area have been vaccinated. Not a single case of corona has come to light. It is a very bad move that a smart lockdown has been imposed in this area. He said despite the evidence, Malam Jabba and BRT inquiry has been closed and a new inquiry has been started against Shahbaz Sharif.

PMLN Punjab president said there was no evidence of recovery; these cases cannot make PMLN leadership backout from their political stance. “The puppets imposed on the country have imposed puppets in Azad Kashmir after Punjab,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding it seemed that the general elections were going to be held in 2022.

He said everyone has his/her own opinion and no one in the PMLN disagreed with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, he said while answering a question about rifts between the party over Nawaz’s narrative.

Talking about Kashmir, he said Modi-led Indian government has increased oppression and barbarism in occupied Kashmir. He said the PMLN condemn this. He said Pakistan has always confronted India at every diplomatic forum over Kashmir issue but unfortunately during the last two years the government has failed to continue this policy because the country was ruled by a puppet government.

“They have not been able to pass a resolution against Indian oppression,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding propaganda was the way of the present government whereas in reality they have done nothing regarding the Kashmir issue.

He said Imran Khan was running the country and foreign policy on propaganda. To a question about sealing of PMLN main party office, he said a fraud lockdown was being carried out in the name of smart lockdown in the country. He said the government was afraid of PMLN and this was why they took a foolish step.

He said Asad Umer was continuously lying over coronavirus and lockdowns. He said Europe and other contraries also imposed lockdown besides keeping their economies alive but here in Pakistan the government destroyed the economy as well as education system in the name of smart lockdown.

He said vaccination was the only solution to counter COVID-19 but the government has not been able to complete it yet. The ‘devil of Pindi’ makes nonsense statements and there was no evidence of corruption or recovery of even a single rupee against Shahbaz.

He said in the high court, he told the court that there was no allegation of corruption against him but a case of TT was registered and it did not happen in his own account. The same happened in the case of Nawaz Sharif that not a single rupee was charged.

He further said people like ‘Baba Rehmatay’ have been in high positions. According to Nawaz Sharif, the Avenfield flats do not belong to him but to his children. Judge Arshad Malik has also said he came under pressure and sentenced Nawaz, Rana alleged.

“A case was made that he sponsors an international drug trafficking gang but not a single member of this gang has been caught in the last two years,” he taunted and said the government was only victimising their opponents through different institutions.

“NAB chairman is being held hostage by the government,” he said, adding may be the government has hinted him that he could get an extension so he was doing what his masters were telling him to do so.

To a question about the recent interview of Shahbaz Sharif, he said Shahbaz did not talk about poor strategy in 2018 elections, but actually demanded fair and transparent elections. “We are demanding holding of the next general elections as soon as possible as we feel that the general elections are going to be held in 2022,” he added. To another question, he said the narrative of any party was made by the party chief and PMLN’s narrative was Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. “Everyone else has their own opinion,” he said, adding no one in PMLN disagreed with Nawaz’s narrative.