Corona positivity ratio crosses 9pc

ISLAMABAD: The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours in the country stood at 9.06 percent which is the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic’s fourth wave. The NCOC on its Twitter handle wrote the daily statistics of the disease indicators according to which a total of 62,462 tests carried out for detecting the contagious disease among the masses in the country during the last 24 hours. Some 5,661 people tested positive out of the total tests conducted across the country.

As many as 60 infected people perished during the last 24 hours. In a separate tweet, the NCOC informed that the nation managed to administer 1,158,744 doses of vaccine to the eligible individuals during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of eligible population being vaccinated so far reached 34,204,053, it added.

Meanwhile, national media reported that general public would not be allowed to participate in the 779th Urs of renowned Punjabi Sufi poet and saint Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar at Pakpattan because of coronavirus concerns.

Reports said it was decided that the Urs celebrations would still be held at a very limited level and no commoners would be allowed to participate.