Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir: Occupied Kashmir shuts down against oppression, illegal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD: Two years of India’s illegal and unilateral acts of August 5, 2019, and brutalities against unarmed Kashmiris were observed as Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and various parts of the world where Kashmiris and Pakistanis are living currently.

A complete shutdown was observed in occupied Kashmir to convey the message to India that Kashmiris reject its illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of the territory on this day in 2019.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law, revoked the special status of IIOJ&K and put the territory under military siege on this day, two year ago, Kashmir Media Service reported.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in Srinagar and other major cities and towns of the occupied territory.

Thursday’s shutdown was unprecedented due to the fact that the occupation authorities had asked the shopkeepers to keep their shops open.

However, defying the diktats, the shopkeepers kept their shops closed.

The occupation authorities deployed thousands of Indian troops and police personnel across the occupied territory to prevent people from conducting a march towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar that is aimed at registering protest against Modi regime’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019. Call for observance of the black day, shutdown and the march had been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of the commencement of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance, calendar.

In Pakistan, protest demonstrations, rallies, symposiums, and various programmes were organised to highlight Indian brutalities in the occupied Valley and express solidarity with the oppressed people of held Kashmir.

President: Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged India to quit its ‘belligerent and vicious’ attitude towards Pakistan for the sake of prosperity of the two nations, saying with every conspiracy, Pakistan would emerge ever stronger.

He warned India that it could face several challenges, such as poverty and underdevelopment, if it continued to focus on hostility towards its neighbours rather than resolving the outstanding issues, especially Kashmir.

"If India thinks that it can suppress Pakistan, it is having a big misconception. Our stance on Kashmir will remain unchanged,” the president said in his address at the refugee camp of Kashmiris in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The president said India would fail in its attempt to wipe away the history of Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution and changing the demography of Kashmir. “Pakistan will not hold talks with India unless it changes the status of Jammu and Kashmir to the pre-August 5, 2019 situation,” he said.

Prime minister: Premier Imran Khan Thursday said today (August 5) marked two years of India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK. In these two years, the world had witnessed unprecedented oppression in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces and it is also witnessing Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity.

In a series of tweets in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, the PM said, “despite these brazen violations of all int’l laws, repeated HR violations, well documented by int’l media and HR orgs, and in the face of an unprecedented ruthless military siege, the Kashmiri people remain undaunted in their struggle for self-determination”.

“The Indian govt’s barbarism in IIOJK is inspired by its RSS Hindutva ideology. Today India is destroying regional stability through its rogue actions and state sponsored terrorism in contravention of all international laws and norms,” he wrote.

PM said, “I have raised the voice of Kashmiris on the world stage and will continue to do so till Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future according to UNSC resolutions. Pak will continue to fight the Kashmiris case with conviction and InshaAllah Kashmiris struggle will succeed. The govt and people of Pakistan salute their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their sacrifices in their determined and legitimate struggle for their inalienable rights as enshrined in the UN Charter and recognised in UNSC resolutions”.

The PM said: “India has failed to break the will of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris face unabated extrajudicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses”.

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. These measures are in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention. Pakistan, Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully reject these steps,” he added.

The criticism and censure of India’s illegal actions in IIOJK by a number of international organisations including UN, OHCHR, European Parliament, international media and by various human rights experts and human rights organisations, he pointed out, is well documented.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people,” he noted.

PM Imran said, “I would like to reaffirm Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause. We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

Separately, talking to a delegation of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), PM Imran described the situation in IIOJK and Palestine as a “huge injustice of history” and urged the OIC and the world to take steps to correct it. The delegation was represented by its chair Dr Saeed Al-Ghufli.

The indiscriminate use of pallet guns, he said, had resulted in mass blinding of the Kashmiri youth.

Dilating upon the Indian regime’s Hindutva ideology, Imran Khan emphasised that the Kashmiri Muslims were being targeted in order to suppress their demand for freedom from Indian occupation and repression.

The PM appreciated the work of IPHRC in highlighting India’s gross, systematic and widespread human rights abuses in the IIOJK.

Imran Khan also spoke about rising Islamophobia and stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to make collective endeavours to counter the scourge.

AJK PM: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said the entire Kashmiri nation, government as well as the opposition were on the same page and united for achieving the supreme goal of Kashmir liberation.

He was addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the condemnation resolutions, moved by the Assembly members on Youm-e-Istehsal here on Thursday. He assured the opposition that the government would take the opposition on board on Kashmir issue as well to carry forward the developmental activities for the wellbeing of the people of the state. He rejected the impression regarding the change of status of Azad Kashmir and added that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address at Kotli, categorically stated that the longstanding Kashmir dispute would be resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people and assured that the opposition would be taken into confidence at every stage of Kashmir issue.

Also, The AJK Legislative Assembly (LA), at its special session here on Thursday, strongly denounced the continued Indian forces atrocities and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The house urged the United Nations to fulfil its obligations and grant the Kashmiri people their fundamental right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The session was held to condemn the completion of 730 days of military siege of IIOJK. The members called for convening intra-Kashmir conference of the Kashmiri leadership and to allow the Hurriyat leadership to move across the Line of Control freely. They expressed their concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the Hurriyat leaders and called for taking solid measures to save their lives.

A massive public protest against Indian aggression in IIOJK was held in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat and International Forum for Justice and Human here on Thursday.

People marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to UN observers'' mission office and presented a condemnatory resolution to mission officers.

Hundreds of women, children, elders and youth, including leaders of various political and religious parties took part in the anti-India protests.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan would not relent in its support until the Kashmiris realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message on "Youm-e-Istehsal", he said in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and of international law, India tried to obliterate the distinct identity of the Kashmiri people on this day two years ago.

China: China Thursday reiterated its consistent and clear position on the Kashmir issue, and called for its proper and peaceful settlement under the United Nations (UN) Charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. The Kashmir issue is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan, and should be properly resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in response to a question regarding completion of two years of India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.

Fawad Ch: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan would never back down from Kashmir cause and the entire nation was supporting Kashmiris and would continue to do so.

Addressing the Kashmir "Youm-e-Estehsal" rally outside the Parliament House, he said India should realise that it could not deprive Kashmiris of their fundamental rights through oppression and barbarism.

Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK) at the lawn of Sindh CM’s House here on Thursday.

Provincial ministers, Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, DG Rangers Major Gen Iftikhar Chaudhry, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, notables and government officers attended the rally.

The day was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other cities of Sindh.

KP: Protest rallies and demonstrations were held across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts to express solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned unlawful annexation besides two years long military siege of IIOJK by fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019.

From Khyber to Chitral and DI Khan to South Waziristan, big and small protest demonstrations, rallies and walks were held in all 35 districts of KP including seven tribal districts of erstwhile FATA where thousands of people, civil society, government officials, intelligentsia, human rights activists, politicians, students, education and others segment of society attended in large number.

Shehbaz Sharif: PMLN President and National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on the second anniversary of India's illegal unilateral revocation of the valley’s UN-recognised status.

Zardari: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said exploitation of Kashmiris in India was a test of conscience of the world. “The United Nations should, through its charter, restore the human rights of Kashmiris. Modi's August 5 offense is an attack on independence of Kashmir. Self-determination is a basic and democratic right of Kashmiris, which will have to be given to them,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilawal: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said August 5, 2019 would always be remembered as a dark and pivotal moment in the history. He took to twitter saying the annexation of the territory of Kashmir and the betrayal of the Kashmiri people is the worst example of settler colonialism and would be resisted at every forum and all cost.

COAS: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws were perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJK that imperil regional security.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar took to Twitter to share the message of Army Chief on ''Youm-e-Istehsal'' Kashmir.

“Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region,” the COAS said.

Naval chief: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal.

"The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. The Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of people of Kashmir," said the Naval Chief in a tweet shared by DGPR of Pakistan Navy.

Moeed: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said that India had failed to dent the Kashmiri’s struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination, guaranteed by the international community under the UNSC resolutions despite brutal oppression and human rights’ violations, well documented by international media.

Shahbaz Gill: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that today 731 days had been completed of Indian barbarism and revoking of article 370 in IIOJK. Neither Kashmiris nor Kashmiri people’s ambassador have forgotten this Indian illegal act and not even the United Nations has allowed forgetting this illegal action, he said in a tweet.