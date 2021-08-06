Kashmir Premier League: Live from Geo Super

KARACHI: The waiting hours are over and the colors of cricket addicts have come to their senses.

Another mega cricket event "Kashmir Premier League" is starting from August 6 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan's first private sports channel Geo Super will broadcast all the matches of the league live to its viewers, including the opening ceremony of this historic cricket event.

A total of six teams will face each other in the Kashmir Premier League. These include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalpindi Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors. Emad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal are the captains of their respective teams.

The opening match of KPL will be between Rawla Kot Hawks and Mirpur Royals on August 6, the match between Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be played on August 7. The KPL qualifier match will be played on August 14 while Eliminator One's match will be played on August 15 and the second eliminator on August 16. 12 of the 19 matches of the Kashmir Premier League will be day and night and the final of the tournament will be played on August 17.