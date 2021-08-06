Fire at Nowshera reduces several shops to ashes

NOWSHERA: As many as 200 small shops were burnt to ashes in a fire at a large cloth market in Cantt.

The fire broke out in one of the shops and spread to other points. It engulfed the entire market, housing over 200 shops.

The Rescue 1122 and Cantt fire brigades reached the site and extinguished the fire after putting in hectic efforts.

Cantonment Board Nowshera Chief Executive Officer Zoofishan Manzoor oversaw the fire-fighting operation.

There was no immediate information on the financial losses but these ran into millions of rupees.