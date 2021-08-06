Gift packs for police martyrs families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Crimes and Terrorism Journalist Forum handed over gift packs to the city police authorities for onward distribution to the families of the police martyrs.The gifts were handed over by Crimes and Terrorism Journalist Forum President Azmat Gul and others to Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan.
They appreciated the sacrifices of the martyred policemen and said everyone stood by the families of the fallen heroes.