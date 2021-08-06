Female officer accuses senior of sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD: A female officer of the federal government has accused a secretary-level officer of sexual harassment and filed a complaint against him with the Secretary Establishment.

In her letter, the officer wrote that she was subjected to sexual harassment by her senior officer. She said that despite many attempts to file complaints to the concerned minister and senior officers, a formal complaint was not entertained.

She alleged that she was physically and verbally harassed as defined under section 2 (h) of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 in official premises and via phone calls.

Saying she got herself transferred to another department to protect herself from the incessant abuse, she sought necessary action to ensure the safety and well-being of female officers at the offices of the federal government and the issue may be looked into immediately under Section 11 of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010.