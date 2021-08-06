Four accused remanded in girls’ abduction case

LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate of District Courts on Thursday granted four-day physical remand of four accused allegedly involved in kidnapping and trafficking of four minor girls.

The court has granted remand of the accused, including Qasim, Naeem, Shahzad and Asif. The court has also sent two female co-accused namely Shazia and Zeenat to jail on judicial remand. Moreover, the court has issued orders to conduct a medical checkup of the victim girls.

Earlier, on Wednesday, four girls, who had been missing for the last five days, were recovered from Sahiwal as they were sold by a rickshaw driver and his accomplices for prostitution. Police have taken into custody six people, including rickshaw driver Arsalan, his wife, his friend Arshad and the latter’s wife. The other accused persons included Shahzad and Qasim.

The victim girls’ parents told reporters that their daughters had gone missing at 8pm on July 30 from their home in the Hanjarwal area. Both girls had told their family that they were going to visit the Orange Train but they never returned. Later, it was revealed that the rickshaw driver plotted to kidnap and sell the girls in Sahiwal.